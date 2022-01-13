Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

