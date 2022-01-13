Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,504 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,910,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.90 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

