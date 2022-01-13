Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,868 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.