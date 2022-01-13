Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

