Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

