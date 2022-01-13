Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $115.14 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.