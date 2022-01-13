Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

