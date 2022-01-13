Piper Sandler Comments on Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $195,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

