Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $246.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.56.

CROX opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Crocs by 125.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

