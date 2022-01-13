Piper Sandler Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $105.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

CDAY opened at $89.97 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

