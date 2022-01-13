PirateCash Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $414,647.14 and approximately $182.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

