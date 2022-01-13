Pitcairn Co. Acquires 5,436 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.