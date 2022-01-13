Pitcairn Co. Buys 11,136 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.