Pitcairn Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $179.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

