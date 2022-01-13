Pitcairn Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

