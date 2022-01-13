Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 54.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $226.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

