Pitcairn Co. Sells 258 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Omnicell by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

