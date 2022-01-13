Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $425,954.91 and approximately $62,587.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.