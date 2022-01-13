Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Planet Fitness worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

