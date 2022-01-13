Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

