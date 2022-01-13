PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.25

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $776.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.