PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Amundi purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.