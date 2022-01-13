PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

