PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

