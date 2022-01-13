PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,255 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

