PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $16,312.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.02 or 0.07667037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.74 or 0.99720466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00068856 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

