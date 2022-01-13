Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $271,383.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

