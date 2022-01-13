Polkamon Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

