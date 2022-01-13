Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.84

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 472476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.