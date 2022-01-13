Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $714.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 703 ($9.54), with a volume of 20489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.50).

The stock has a market cap of £98.31 million and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 656.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

