PotCoin Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $471.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.86 or 0.07646347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00316879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.00887222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00507243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00255853 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,230,063 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.