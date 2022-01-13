Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $2.49 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $497,681.11 and approximately $7,533.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

