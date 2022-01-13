Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $170.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.15 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $150.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.