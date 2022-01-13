PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,850 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.