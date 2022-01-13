Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 13,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

