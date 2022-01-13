Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,030. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.