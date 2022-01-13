Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Laureate Education makes up approximately 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $8,331,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 26.0% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter.

LAUR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

