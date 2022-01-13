Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.30 Million Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.80% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 68,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

