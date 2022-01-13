Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.39 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 2.6% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Natixis increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 153,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

