Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 31,500 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 24,006 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $135,153.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UEPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,017. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

