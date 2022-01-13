Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0182

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $957,182.42 and approximately $1.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00319097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.