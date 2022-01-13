Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Independence Realty Trust worth $42,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

Shares of IRT opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

