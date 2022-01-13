Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.06 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

