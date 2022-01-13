Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $41,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Aflac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 173,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 20.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.