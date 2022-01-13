Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 159,534 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Element Solutions worth $40,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

