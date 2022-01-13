Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 193,250 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.21% of James River Group worth $45,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

