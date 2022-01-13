Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $395.20. 45,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,585. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

