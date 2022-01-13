Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $211.51. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

