Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

