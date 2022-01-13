Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 38,125 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,125 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 12,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

